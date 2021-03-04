Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $5,811,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $9,599,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

