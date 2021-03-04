Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,430 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 633,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

