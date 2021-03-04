Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 36,467 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

