Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 393,410 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.61% of ACCO Brands worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 645,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACCO Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 559,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 362.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 88.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,595. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

