Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 947.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

