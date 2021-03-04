Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 439,118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of World Fuel Services worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

