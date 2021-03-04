Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 112,710 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Brinker International worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $719,290. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.