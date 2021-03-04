Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,855 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

