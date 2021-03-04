Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,040 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

