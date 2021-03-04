Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,800 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IAA worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IAA by 572.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in IAA by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $4,696,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

NYSE:IAA opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

