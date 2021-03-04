Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,117 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Jack in the Box worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,227 shares of company stock valued at $112,594. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

