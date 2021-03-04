Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,052 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Herc worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Herc by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Herc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $91.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

