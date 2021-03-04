Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,491 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 27,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 780,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

