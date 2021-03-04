Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 616,861 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of Denison Mines worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

DNN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.01 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

