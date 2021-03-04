Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,996 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

