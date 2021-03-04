Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,650 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Terex worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,108,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -720.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

