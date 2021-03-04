Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,806 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE stock opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.33.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

