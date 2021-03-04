Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $5.25 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of SI-BONE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $971,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,417,736. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

