Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $220.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock worth $1,714,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

