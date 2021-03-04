RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,113. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

