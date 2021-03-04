RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.