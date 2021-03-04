RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 28th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RYB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,398. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

