RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 28th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of RYB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,398. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.
RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
RYB Education Company Profile
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
