S.Finance (SFG) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $77,849.01 and approximately $627,289.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.95 or 0.00475655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00077810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00083323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00488657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052432 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

