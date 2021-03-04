S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of SCPPF stock remained flat at $$6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCPPF shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

