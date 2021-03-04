Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SABR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
