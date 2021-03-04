Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38). 258,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 457,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.34).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 258.80. The company has a market cap of £647.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.