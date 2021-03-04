SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Achieves $585,954.24

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00007112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $585,954.24 and $182,067.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.65 or 0.00469172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00070374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00077931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00083839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00468036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00051074 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

