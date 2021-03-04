Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0034 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

