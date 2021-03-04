SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.22

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.22 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), with a volume of 965,833 shares.

The company has a market cap of £145,247.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.03.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

