SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $417.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,498.02 or 0.99461564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00965480 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.42 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00295787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00083512 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

