SafeInsure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,510.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $297,657.10 and $14,510.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018513 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000835 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,388,344 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

