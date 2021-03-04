Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $14,188.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

