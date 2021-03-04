saffron.finance Price Hits $2,286.12 on Major Exchanges (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One saffron.finance token can now be bought for about $2,286.12 or 0.04628400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $177.91 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,822 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

