Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 83,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Safran has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

