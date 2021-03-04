Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $70.65. 844,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 509,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,280,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 220,127 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

