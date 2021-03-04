Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of SAGE opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

