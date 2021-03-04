SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $55.09 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,503.50 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In related news, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $880,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.