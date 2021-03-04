salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $205.40. 297,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

