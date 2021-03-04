salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 297,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

