salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com stock opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 19,768,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 709,394 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 365.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 33,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. ING Groep bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. KBC Group raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 87,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, KSA Capital Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

