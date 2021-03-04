Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

