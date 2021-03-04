Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

