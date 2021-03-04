Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Raised to $148.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

SAFM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,138. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 125.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $161.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.85.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $130,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.