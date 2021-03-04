Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Raised to $148.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

SAFM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.