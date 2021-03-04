SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 21.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares were down 21.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 2,813,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 560,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The firm has a market cap of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

