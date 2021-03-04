Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.