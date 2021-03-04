Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDVKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

