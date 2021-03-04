Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

