SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €134.94 ($158.76).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €103.10 ($121.29). 2,863,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.