Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.43. 26,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,946. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

